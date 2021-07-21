Naspers Foundry takes a bet on insurance tech firm Ctrl
21 July 2021 - 19:27
In yet another move showing that Naspers is exploring areas of business outside its core offerings, the group’s SA-focused venture arm has invested R34m in an online company that provides short-term insurance advice.
On Wednesday, Naspers said its Foundry unit has invested in Paarl-based Ctrl, the first insurance bet for the fund. Naspers Foundry is the group’s SA-focused R1.4bn early-stage tech investment fund...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now