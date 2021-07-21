Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Naspers Foundry takes a bet on insurance tech firm Ctrl

21 July 2021 - 19:27 Mudiwa Gavaza

In yet another move showing that Naspers is exploring areas of business outside its core offerings, the group’s SA-focused venture arm has invested R34m in an online company that provides short-term insurance advice. 

On Wednesday, Naspers said its Foundry unit has invested in Paarl-based Ctrl, the first insurance bet for the fund. Naspers Foundry is the group’s SA-focused R1.4bn early-stage tech investment fund...

