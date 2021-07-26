Companies / Telecoms & Technology Tencent investor Naspers plunges amid China’s crackdown on tech companies The tech giant becomes the latest victim of Beijing’s antitrust blitz BL PREMIUM

Naspers lost more than R70bn of its value on Monday as its biggest investment — Tencent — became the latest victim of a continued crackdown by China’s government on technology companies.

By the close of trade on Monday, Naspers shares were down 7.18% at R2,748.01. This was in line with Tencent, of which Naspers holds about a third, which lost close to 8% of its value in Hong Kong...