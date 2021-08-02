MTN shares bounce as threat of US anti-terror case recedes
Tide turns in mobile operator’s favour as judge recommends that the US terror case be dismissed
02 August 2021 - 22:56
An ongoing US antiterrorism case looks to have turned in mobile operator MTN’s favour as a judge recommended that the case be dismissed, sending shares shooting up more than 8% on Monday.
The case has been hanging over MTN for close to two years after the families of more than 200 US soldiers killed and wounded in Afghanistan — which the US invaded in the early 2000s to topple the Taliban — claimed it had paid protection money to the Islamist movement and actively helped its fighters from being detected by counterinsurgency forces...
