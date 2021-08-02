Companies / Telecoms & Technology MTN shares bounce as threat of US anti-terror case recedes Tide turns in mobile operator’s favour as judge recommends that the US terror case be dismissed BL PREMIUM

An ongoing US antiterrorism case looks to have turned in mobile operator MTN’s favour as a judge recommended that the case be dismissed, sending shares shooting up more than 8% on Monday.

The case has been hanging over MTN for close to two years after the families of more than 200 US soldiers killed and wounded in Afghanistan — which the US invaded in the early 2000s to topple the Taliban — claimed it had paid protection money to the Islamist movement and actively helped its fighters from being detected by counterinsurgency forces...