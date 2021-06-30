Standard Bank banks on SMEs for the future

As society navigates the pandemic, entrepreneurship continues to be a beacon of hope for recovery of the economy and a significant contributor towards employment in the country.

Through initiatives such as the Covid-19 Term Loan Scheme, which was done in partnership with the SA government to facilitate funding to businesses, Standard Bank wants to inspire businesses to explore their potential as the driving force of the SA economy while fostering connections and increasing collaborations within their ecosystems.

“We want to drive tangible efforts towards achieving real transformation and the inclusion of SMMEs within the economy while traversing the business landscape. We want to be the partner that businesses can trust and bank on to support them,” says Jenine Zachar, head of enterprise & direct banking propositions at Standard Bank.

In the spirit of Standard Bank’s new business proposition titled, “Africa banks on business. Business banks on us”, this reimagined approach towards business banking sees Standard Bank partnering with influential entrepreneurs and thought leaders and having them share their stories on how they kept their businesses sustainable or taken them to the next level.