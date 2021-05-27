MiX Telematics optimistic about earning prospects

The fleet management and vehicle-tracking company MiX Telematics, which operates in about 120 countries, says it hopes to return to growth in the current financial year after being able to weather a challenging 2020/2021.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, particularly in the harder parts of SA’s lockdown, car dealerships were prohibited from operating. As a result, the company’s revenues took an initial hit, with some customers discontinuing their contracts as cars were not operational.

The company, which competes with the likes of Altron’s Netstar and Karooooo’s Cartrack, was able to claw back some of its losses, reporting a marginal 1.5% decrease in subscription revenue to R1.86bn for the full-year to end-March, compared to R1.89bn previously. Total revenue was R2.08bn, a decrease of 3.5% on the prior year.

Subscription revenue represented 89.3% of total revenue during the period. This base shrunk by 73,800 to end the period at 744,000 subscribers.

In a note to shareholders, CEO Stefan Joselowitz said: “We enter fiscal 2022 a stronger, more resilient company with a focus on returning the business to growth. We believe the strategic value we delivered to customers during challenging times and the investments we are making across the business position us well to meet our long-term financial targets.”

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) for the period were R653.8m, compared to R663.9m in 2020. Headline earnings per share, which take out the impact of one-off financial events, came in at 44c for the year, up from 27c.

The company generated net cash of R666m from operating activities, leading to positive free cash flow of R506m, ending the period with R679m in cash and cash equivalents. The dividend for the year was 16c a share, unchanged from the prior period.

Given the uncertainty around Covid-19 restrictions, the company has suspended its guidance for earnings in the current financial year.

The MiX Telematics share price gained 1.43% to close at R7.80 on Thursday.

