Companies / Telecoms & Technology Adapt IT's shares plunge amid CEO divorce battle reports Shares fell as much as 11.3% in trade on Monday, after reports CEO Sbu Shabalala allegedly hired thugs to beat up his estranged wife's partner

The shares of technology firm Adapt IT fell as much as 11.3% on Monday, on track for their worst day in over a year, amid reports that CEO Sbu Shabalala hired thugs to beat up his estranged wife’s partner.

The Sunday Times reported at the weekend that the partner of Neo Shabalala — Sipho Nzuza — is in a critical condition in a Durban hospital, with Neo on Friday seeking an interdict against her estranged husband...