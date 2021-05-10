Adapt IT’s shares plunge amid CEO divorce battle reports
Shares fell as much as 11.3% in trade on Monday, after reports CEO Sbu Shabalala allegedly hired thugs to beat up his estranged wife's partner
10 May 2021 - 12:59
The shares of technology firm Adapt IT fell as much as 11.3% on Monday, on track for their worst day in over a year, amid reports that CEO Sbu Shabalala hired thugs to beat up his estranged wife’s partner.
The Sunday Times reported at the weekend that the partner of Neo Shabalala — Sipho Nzuza — is in a critical condition in a Durban hospital, with Neo on Friday seeking an interdict against her estranged husband...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now