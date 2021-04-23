Adapt IT receives support from 44% of shareholders for Volaris offer
The offer from Volaris values Adapt IT at about R1bn
23 April 2021 - 18:04
Technology company Adapt IT says it has received firm intentions from close to half its shareholders to accept a buyout offer from Canada’s Volaris.
Earlier this month, Adapt IT received an offer for 100% of its shares by Volaris, which a part of Constellation, a Canadian technology conglomerate valued at $40bn. The company has offered R6.50 a share, which represents a premium of 56.3% to the closing price of Adapt IT’s shares as at April 1...
