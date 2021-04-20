Companies / Telecoms & Technology Cell C says trading spectrum could help local telecoms market Spectrum should not be treated differently to any other commodity, says mobile network operator BL PREMIUM

Cell C says it would support a move to allow operators to trade spectrum among themselves as a way a reduce some of the bottlenecks that have stifled the issuing of new radio frequencies to the industry.

This comes after the Free Market Foundation (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2021-04-13-government-should-make-spectrum-tradable-says-free-market-foundation/) issued a report last week that proposed that the telecommunications regulator, the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa), should allow for the trading of spectrum between companies. ..