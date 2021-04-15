FSCA clears Huge Group of suspicious trading activity
Financial services watchdog says there's 'insufficient evidence' of share price tampering amid buyout offer for Adapt IT
15 April 2021 - 19:27
The financial services watchdog has cleared Huge Group of suspicion related to its buyout offer for fellow technology player Adapt IT.
On Thursday, Huge Group said the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) “has concluded that there is insufficient evidence” to find that its share buyback transactions constituted “prohibited trading practices” as defined by the Financial Markets Act...
