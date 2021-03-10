Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: How Adapt IT coped with the pandemic

Adapt IT CEO Sbu Shabalala talks to Business Day TV about the group's interim results

10 March 2021 - 08:32 Business Day TV
Adapt IT CEO Sbu Shabalala. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Adapt IT CEO Sbu Shabalala. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

The shift to working from home and online learning as a result of Covid-19 has cushioned the blow of the pandemic for software specialist Adapt IT, with the group’s total revenue slipping just 2% during its half year.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Sbu Shabalala for more detail.

Adapt IT CEO Sbu Shabalala talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple PodcastsSpotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Huge offer a validation of Adapt IT’s business, says CEO

The specialised software group has been approached about an R800m buyout from tech peer Huge Group
15 hours ago

Adapt IT says diversification has paid off during Covid-19

Pandemic boosts demand for education while hitting hospitality and manufacturing
1 day ago

IT sector ripe for consolidation, says new Didata CEO

Werner Kapp sees the industrywide shakeup as an opportunity
15 hours ago

