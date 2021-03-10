News Leader
WATCH: How Adapt IT coped with the pandemic
Adapt IT CEO Sbu Shabalala talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results
10 March 2021 - 08:32
The shift to working from home and online learning as a result of Covid-19 has cushioned the blow of the pandemic for software specialist Adapt IT, with the group’s total revenue slipping just 2% during its half year.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Sbu Shabalala for more detail.
