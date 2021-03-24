Growing MTN’s fintech pie
Customer targets and potential listing of its fintech unit bode well for MTN
24 March 2021 - 19:37
A recent investment in one of Africa's largest mobile money businesses may give an indication of how much MTN’s own unit could be worth, as the group looks to get a fifth of its revenue from that operation over the next five years.
As voice revenues fall and margins shrink in mobile data services, MTN has been on a mission to grow new lines of business. Like other mobile network operators on the African continent, including Vodacom, the group has turned to financial services centred on mobile payments to drive growth...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now