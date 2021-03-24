Companies / Telecoms & Technology Growing MTN’s fintech pie Customer targets and potential listing of its fintech unit bode well for MTN BL PREMIUM

A recent investment in one of Africa's largest mobile money businesses may give an indication of how much MTN’s own unit could be worth, as the group looks to get a fifth of its revenue from that operation over the next five years.

As voice revenues fall and margins shrink in mobile data services, MTN has been on a mission to grow new lines of business. Like other mobile network operators on the African continent, including Vodacom, the group has turned to financial services centred on mobile payments to drive growth...