MTN shares recover to pre-Covid levels
14 March 2021 - 15:29
After a rocky 12 months, shares in MTN, which recently chose to pay down its debt instead of giving out dividends, are trading at levels last seen before SA went into lockdown in March last year.
On Wednesday, Africa’s largest mobile operator said it had opted to hold on to its final dividend for 2020, further warning shareholders not to expect an interim dividend in the current year as it battles to reduce debt amid uncertainty from Covid-19...
