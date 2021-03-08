Companies / Telecoms & Technology Telkom harnesses Yep! to pursue push into financial services The telephony group is following the lead of mobile network operators BL PREMIUM

Telkom is increasing its financial services offerings with products such as insurance, following the trend of mobile network operators.

As mobile operators in Africa increase their investments in fintech services, mainly focusing on mobile payments, the fixed-line operator has decided to go in a different direction as a way to earn new revenue streams to offset the continued decline in Telkom’s legacy copper-line business...