Companies / Telecoms & Technology MTN Nigeria focuses on registration laws as earnings rise MTN Nigeria has been verifying the identity of millions of its Nigerian clients in line with new regulations

MTN Nigeria says its top priority in the current financial year is working with authorities to ensure that its customers comply with new identity regulations that had frozen the registration of new subscribers.

In 2020, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) — which is conducting an audit of mobile users — ordered the country’s network operators to suspend the sale and activation of new SIM cards. The regulator had given mobile operators two weeks, to December 30, to update SIM registration records. All SIMs without a valid National Identification Number (NIN) are to be blocked from the networks...