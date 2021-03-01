MTN Nigeria focuses on registration laws as earnings rise
MTN Nigeria has been verifying the identity of millions of its Nigerian clients in line with new regulations
01 March 2021 - 19:47
MTN Nigeria says its top priority in the current financial year is working with authorities to ensure that its customers comply with new identity regulations that had frozen the registration of new subscribers.
In 2020, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) — which is conducting an audit of mobile users — ordered the country’s network operators to suspend the sale and activation of new SIM cards. The regulator had given mobile operators two weeks, to December 30, to update SIM registration records. All SIMs without a valid National Identification Number (NIN) are to be blocked from the networks...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now