Vodacom still top of mind for investors Vodacom's prospects are highlighted by a 6.4% growth in revenue to R25.1bn in the quarter to end-December 2020

Vodacom, SA’s largest mobile operator, managed to weather the 2020 storm — a troubled time for many counters on the JSE — better than other local telecoms companies.

Like other consumer-focused industries, the mobile network industry is facing macro-economic challenges as customers battling job losses struggle to keep up with monthly phone bills, even when the sector’s services are so essential during the pandemic. ..