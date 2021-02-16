Vodacom still top of mind for investors
Vodacom’s prospects are highlighted by a 6.4% growth in revenue to R25.1bn in the quarter to end-December 2020
16 February 2021 - 14:44
Vodacom, SA’s largest mobile operator, managed to weather the 2020 storm — a troubled time for many counters on the JSE — better than other local telecoms companies.
Like other consumer-focused industries, the mobile network industry is facing macro-economic challenges as customers battling job losses struggle to keep up with monthly phone bills, even when the sector’s services are so essential during the pandemic. ..
