Mobile operators in the clear after Rica ruling
The Constitutional Court only declared parts of the act unconstitutional, which cannot be applied retrospectively
15 February 2021 - 19:05
South Africans buying new sim cards for a mobile device will still need to register those cards, leaving telecoms operators unaffected even as the country’s highest court declared legislation aimed at preventing criminals from using cellphones for illegal activities unconstitutional.
Earlier in February, the Constitutional Court said the Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-related Information Act (Rica) — the law that permits the interception of communications by authorised state officials, subject to prescribed conditions — is partly unconstitutional, saying it does not provide adequate safeguards to render it lawful...
