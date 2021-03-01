Alviva returns to profit through gain in distribution unit

Earnings for technology group Alviva Holdings swung into positive territory for the six months to end December as the group experienced growth in its hardware distribution business.

On Monday, Alviva, which provides a range of technology products and services including assembling of computers, distribution and software, said revenue for the period was up 2% to R7.5bn, driven by its distribution unit which grew revenue by 6%, while the Services and Solutions business revenue fell 5%.

Headline earnings per share — which strip out the effects of once off financial events — stood at 109.8c for the period, 17% higher.

Alviva, in which 36One Asset Management is a major shareholder, is one of Africa’s largest providers of information communication technology (ICT) services. It operates in most African countries, and sells in the sub-Saharan African markets through resellers and national retail chains.

The group described its performance during the interim period as “satisfactory”, with all of its operating entities contributing “positively”.

Alviva said in a statement that amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which is expected to remain a feature for some time, it would remain “nimble and agile to react to circumstances as they occur”.

Even in what has been a tough operating environment for many local companies, Alviva has been buying up businesses at a rapid clip.

In 2020, it acquired 70% of enterprise software company Synerg SA, through its subsidiary DCT Holdings, for R69m. Alviva also took a 51% position in Synerg UAE and Synerg UK for a combined R120m. Alviva also acquired an additional 10% in Digital Generation, a black women-owned ICT company, for R15m, increasing its shareholding in the company to 80%.

Alviva is acquiring privately owned Tarsus, a distributor of IT hardware products. It first announced the deal, worth R185m, back in November.

Having spent about R646m over the past few years buying up businesses as a way to improve its growth prospects and to diversify its revenue streams from the ICT Distribution business, the benefits of that capital outlay are yet to be fully realised. However, the group said returns in attributable profit for the reporting period had been R35m.

It expects to outperform its previous full year performance in the current financial period, despite the outlook for the year to June 2021 “looking uncertain”.

Last year, Alviva reported a 50% decline in profits in its year to end-June as the Covid-19 lockdown put pressure on customers and supplies of components from China. During that period, revenue fell 7% to R14.8bn, while headline earnings fell 53% to R197.1m.

“The economy is struggling to recover from the effects of Covid-19 and its related lockdowns. Nevertheless, the group is well positioned to take advantage of any upturn in commercial activity,” Alviva said.

No interim dividend was declared for the reporting period.

On Monday, Alviva’s share price was 2.29% higher at R10.74, up 15% so far in 2021. This gave the group a market capitalisation of R1.41.

