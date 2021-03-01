Economy New car sales continue sluggish trend in February At 24,270 in February, they were 18.1% weaker than figure of a year earlier BL PREMIUM

New-vehicle sales continued their slow start to the year in February.

At 37,521, they were 13.3% behind the 43,296 of February 2020. That brought aggregate sales for the first two months of this year to 72,170 – 13.8% behind the 83,709 at the same stage in 2020...