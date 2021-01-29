Companies / Telecoms & Technology Icasa to oppose MTN’s spectrum court action SA’s second largest mobile operator has lodged a case with the high court that seeks to change how the auction will be conducted BL PREMIUM

Telecoms regulator, the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa), will oppose MTN’s case over what the mobile operator says is a flawed spectrum auction process that will disadvantage its ability to compete in 5G services.

On Friday, Icasa, which is reviewing MTN’s court application, said it has instructed its “legal representatives to oppose the application”...