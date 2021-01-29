Icasa to oppose MTN’s spectrum court action
SA’s second largest mobile operator has lodged a case with the high court that seeks to change how the auction will be conducted
29 January 2021 - 16:22
Telecoms regulator, the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa), will oppose MTN’s case over what the mobile operator says is a flawed spectrum auction process that will disadvantage its ability to compete in 5G services.
On Friday, Icasa, which is reviewing MTN’s court application, said it has instructed its “legal representatives to oppose the application”...
