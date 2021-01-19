Which provider will be crowned the 5G king in SA?

How 5G will affect businesses in SA

5G will have a huge impact on global economics. The new technology will facilitate innovations in multiple industries, from transportation to health care to entertainment. This means big business for tech companies wanting to assert themselves in the 5G race. In SA, particularly, 5G will be felt more in larger cities initially, given that the rollout will likely start there.

In a recent interview, Greg Chen, Mobiz CEO, said “5G’s core benefit over 4G is the increase in concurrent users from 4,000 to a million per square kilometre. Thus, it would benefit highly concentrated populations where high-quality data access is limited.”

This means that businesses in largely populated cities such as Cape Town and Johannesburg will benefit from the technology, boosting business productivity and the quality of their services.

The race to introduce 5G in SA

Global data consumption has grown tremendously in recent years. Where people would merely use their phones for sending SMSes they're now using them for every aspect of their lives. And the price of mobile phones has decreased significantly making them more accessible to developing countries, increasing data consumption.

In SA, there is a need to provide mobile networks throughout the country and improve the quality of the service. The demand for 5G is thus very high, and there is huge competition on who will be the company to roll out the service.

SA is the telecommunications leader on the continent and has by far the biggest operators, including Liquid Telecom, Telkom, MTN, and Vodacom. While MTN is the largest mobile operator on the continent, Vodacom is the largest in SA. These two companies have been at the forefront of the race to introduce 5G in the country and both are hailed as premium mobile service brands. MTN has been praised for its amazing monthly specials. For instance, now listed 5G enabled iPhones can be purchased for R649 per month, making them accessible for many South Africans

As phone companies have begun releasing 5G-enabled phones, MTN and Vodacom have revved up their efforts to deploy 5G networks. Both providers released statements claiming to be the first to offer exclusive 5G coverage along with the new iPhone 12. This has led to some confusion about which company is leading the innovation.

This uncertainty has been increased amid the destruction of 5G towers belonging to both MTN and Vodacom. Many people link this to the possible link between Covid-19 and 5G technology stating that the technology emits harmful radio waves that may harm a person's health. Despite this, the two industry leaders are committed to accelerating the technology rollout by the end of March 2021.

We are sitting on the edge of a new generation of technology that will change every aspect of our lives. Companies and smartphone companies will be able to develop products that can operate in ways only seen in science fiction. The great effect it will have on us is why companies such as Vodacom and MTN are fighting to be the first to release the technology. As this race plays out, we can only sit back and see who will be crowned the 5G king in SA.

This article was paid for by Latest Specials.