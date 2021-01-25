Naspers market cap surges by over R110bn on Tencent rally
The top 10 global technology investor closes at its highest level on record
25 January 2021 - 19:12
Top 10 global technology investor Naspers added more than R110bn — about half the size of Standard Bank Group — to its market value on Monday to close at its highest level on record as shares in its major holding, Chinese internet giant Tencent, soared in Hong Kong.
Tencent, of which the Naspers stable is the single biggest shareholder, closed 10.93% stronger in Hong Kong, with markets in the wealthy city higher after authorities opted to put an end to a lockdown in one of its most densely populated areas...
