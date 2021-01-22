Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Tencent reportedly looking for $6bn loan

People familiar with the matter say the proceeds are for general corporate purposes

22 January 2021 - 14:36 Jacqueline Poh and Apple Lam
Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREW HARRER
Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREW HARRER

London/Hong Kong — Tencent Holdings, the creator of the messaging platform WeChat, is in talks with banks for a $6bn loan, according to people familiar with the matter.

That would be the biggest dollar loan syndicated in Asia for a Chinese firm since 2019, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It would also mark a flurry of potential debt financing by tech giants after people familiar with the matter said earlier this month that rival Alibaba Group Holding is looking to sell up to $8bn of bonds.

Under the terms being discussed, Tencent’s five-year deal would pay an interest margin of 80 basis points over Libor and offer all-in pricing of 85 basis points, the people said, asking not to be identified as they aren’t authorised to speak publicly.

The proceeds are for general corporate purposes, they said. 

Naspers has a 31.2% stake in Tencent through its international internet arm Prosus.

In recent years, Tencent has spent billions of dollars buying stakes in promising start-ups, extending its reach in areas from social media to grocery delivery. It agreed in December to buy an additional 10% of Universal Music Group. Other people familiar with the matter also said on Friday that Tencent has got a €1.3bn loan for that deal.

In addition, the company is locked in a fierce battle for users and advertisers against nemesis ByteDance, which runs TikTok. The WeChat operator is also pushing its gaming portfolios internationally, with hits such as Call of Duty Mobile.

A representative with Tencent declined to comment.

Bloomberg

Alibaba’s Jack Ma has resurfaced; here’s how some reacted

Ma seen addressing teachers spurred the biggest stock rally in six months for Alibaba, but regulators are still circling
Companies
2 days ago

Tencent buys audiobook platform Lazy Audio for $417m

Tencent Music Entertainment Group expects the deal to be finalised in the first half of 2021
Companies
6 days ago

Prosus invests in Indian agritech firm DeHaat

The international internet division of Naspers may hope to replicate the success it has had in edtech with this agritech investment
Companies
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zambia shoots itself in the foot as hard-nosed ...
Companies
2.
Barloworld sells its car sales business for ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Residential property boom may run out of gas in ...
Companies / Property
4.
Chris Griffith to chart Gold Fields’ future
Companies / Mining
5.
South32 reports fall in SA coal volumes as Eskom ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Is Facebook shooting itself in the foot with its alarming WhatsApp update?

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

China wants to clip the wings of Alibaba empire

Companies

Tencent snaps up another 10% of Universal Music Group

Companies

China’s overhaul of fintech rules puts spoke in Ant’s IPO plans

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.