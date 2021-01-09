Is Facebook shooting itself in the foot with its alarming WhatsApp update?
WhatsApp will now share data with Facebook, including users’ phone numbers, other stored phone numbers and purchasing information
09 January 2021 - 06:44
WhatsApp has shocked its users with new terms and conditions that will see its parent company, Facebook, collect more usage data from its base of 2-billion accounts, prompting people to consider alternative platforms.
Consumers around the world have become increasingly wary about how much data is collected by large tech firms, especially Google, Facebook and Amazon, which use the information to sell advertising, their main source of revenue. ..
