Datatec expects interim headline earnings per share to double

03 October 2019 - 08:53 karl gernetzky
JSE-listed information and communications technology group Datatec said on Thursday headline earnings per share (heps) for the six months to end-August could more than double, as it continues to benefit from a turnaround strategy in its underperforming Westcon business.

Interim heps is expected to rise to a range of 2 dollar cents and 2.5, from 0.7 dollar cents previously, the company said in a statement.

“Datatec’s operations achieved a solid operational performance in H1 FY20 despite economic and currency head winds,” Datatec said.

“All of the group’s divisions delivered strong results, with the reshaping of Westcon International and associated central cost reductions proceeding according to plan.” 

In the 2018 financial year, the group completed the sale of Westcon Americas and a division of Logicalis, earning $672m from these transactions.

The company has said its Westcon turnaround, which was conducted in 2019, was expected to lead to significant further improvements, as well as further cost reductions, the group’s 2019 annual report says.

Datatec’s share had closed at R33.09 on Wednesday, having risen 20.94% so far in 2019.

Datatec welcomes new BEE partner Ascension Capital

Former BEE partner MIC Investment Holdings has sold its 40% equity interest in Westcon SA to private equity investor  Ascension Capital Partners
4 weeks ago

Cautious allocation funds: In a stable condition

With R226bn under management, low equity funds are the fourth-most popular sector after high equity funds, general equity funds and money market funds
3 months ago

Datatec returns to profits

Information and communications technology group builds on sale of major business units
4 months ago

