Datatec upbeat as turnaround strategy bears fruit

17 October 2019 - 09:11 karl gernetzky
Datatec CEO Jens Montanana. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
JSE-listed technology group Datatec said on Thursday its multiyear turnaround strategy at its subsidiary Westcon is expected to continue to pay off, with headline earnings per share (Heps) tripling in its six months to end-August.

Heps rose 228% to 2.3 dollar cents during the period, with the company also benefiting from improved profitability at both Westcon and its Logicalis subsidiary.

Gross profit grew 12% at Logicalis, supported by a significant multiyear project in South America, with that subsidiary contributing 38% of group revenue and 59% of group profit.

Once loss-making technology distributor Westcon International has undergone a shake-up, terminating its business-process outsourcing in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Datatec has said the outsourcing is costly and negatively affected customer service and financial performance.

The company said Westcon now had a solid base to support growth after disruptions in previous years, with management optimistic about opportunities for the business. Logicalis’s financial performance is expected to be maintained in the company’s second half to end-February 2020.

“Looking ahead, despite growing uncertainties globally, we remain confident that the improvements in both the operational and financial performance of the group will continue for the remainder of the year,” said CEO Jens Montanana.

The company operates in more than 50 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, Middle East and Asia-Pacific, offering technology, distribution, integration and consulting to sectors of the information and communications technology (ICT) market. /With Mudiwa Gavaza

