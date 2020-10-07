Datatec shares fall on earnings warning
Headline earnings per share for the six months to end-August are expected to fall by between 17% and 35%
07 October 2020 - 18:47
Shares in technology group Datatec fell 5% in afternoon trade on Wednesday as the group said the Covid-19 pandemic has had a mixed effect on its various businesses, resulting in a slight fall in group revenue during its six months to end-August.
Datatec stock, down 37.6% so far this year, closed 4.92% weaker at R20.67, valuing the group at R4.16bn.
