Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Cartrack expects profit lift despite Covid-19

The pandemic disrupted installations, but the group says there was still demand for its tracking technology

23 September 2020 - 07:33 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Listed vehicle-tracking company Cartrack expects half-year profits to rise at least a fifth, saying demand for its software platform has not fallen.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to rise by between 20% and 22% in the group’s six months to end-September, from 73.2% previously.

The group said in a trading update that it experienced significant distribution difficulties in the reporting period as a result of the limited capacity to install the in-vehicle technology.

“Despite these challenges, the group expects to deliver a robust earnings result in line with a significant increase in subscription revenue,” the statement read.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Cartrack shrugs off lockdown to grow revenue

Vehicle-tracking company records its second-best month for new subscribers in 16 years
Companies
1 month ago

Pick of the Month: Cartrack

For the year to end-February subscriber growth was 17% to more than 1.1-million, with subscription revenue of almost R1.9bn
Companies
3 months ago

Small cap unit trusts: Chances to outperform index

The sector was subject to a great boom soon after these funds were started in 1997-1998
Companies
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Tongaat’s revival plans get major boost with ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture
2.
Woolworths embarks on strategic overhaul of ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
In a game of what-if, how much longer could ...
Companies
4.
Telkom leapfrogs Cell C to claim No 3 mobile place
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Convenience centres give Attacq a defence against ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Cartrack on track for seventh year of double-digit growth

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Cartrack aims to double subscribers to 2-million

Companies / Industrials

WATCH: Why Cartrack cut its dividend

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.