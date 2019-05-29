WATCH: Why Cartrack cut its dividend

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Cartrack has cut its final dividend for the year to end-February, despite higher profits, as it plans to invest for growth.

The company’s subscriber base grew 28% to 960,798 in the year, helping it lift profit after tax by 16.3% to R361m. 

Cartrack CEO Zak Calisto joined Business Day TV to discuss where the company will be investing as it looks for growth.

