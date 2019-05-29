News Leader
WATCH: Why Cartrack cut its dividend
29 May 2019 - 07:35
Cartrack has cut its final dividend for the year to end-February, despite higher profits, as it plans to invest for growth.
The company’s subscriber base grew 28% to 960,798 in the year, helping it lift profit after tax by 16.3% to R361m.
Cartrack CEO Zak Calisto joined Business Day TV to discuss where the company will be investing as it looks for growth.
Cartrack CEO Zak Calisto talks to Business Day TV about the group’s plans to invest for growth