Companies / Industrials

Cartrack aims to double subscribers to 2-million

Vehicle-tracking company to stick to pursuing growth organically instead of through acquisitions

23 October 2019 - 19:43 Siseko Njobeni
Picture: 123RF/tykhyi
Picture: 123RF/tykhyi

Listed vehicle-tracking company Cartrack is aiming to double its subscribers as demand for its technology products soars.

Though CEO Zak Calisto would not be drawn on a time frame, he said the group was targeting 2-million customers “as quickly as possible”. 

The company surpassed the 1-million subscribers mark in the six months ended August 31. It has more than 830,000 subscribers in SA.

Calisto said the company would stick to its tradition of pursuing growth organically, instead of through acquisitions.

Cartrack, which provides fleet-management and stolen-vehicle recovery products and services, has a presence in 23 countries across Africa, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

Speaking after the release of the firm’s half-year financial results, Calisto, who is the founder of the company, said most of the markets in which the company has a presence were “underpenetrated” amid growing demand for its telematics services.

Telematics technology products help companies better manage and monitor driver behaviour and fuel use, among other elements.

“The group has seen a notable rise in demand for data across the globe. Even the largest markets in which Cartrack operates remain underpenetrated and there are many opportunities available to provide customer-centric solutions to enterprise customers and individuals,” Cartrack said.

The company, which has a market capitalisation of R7.2bn, said it expected demand for data analytics to increase “for the foreseeable future”.

“It is anticipated that demand for actionable data will continue to increase and lucrative growth opportunities across all operating regions and distribution channels will continue to emerge.”

Calisto said Cartrack’s international business was growing faster than its SA business. Regions outside SA accounted for 27% of revenue.

Asia Pacific, the company’s second largest contributor to revenue after SA and the fastest-growing segment in the group, increased subscription revenue by 46% to R105m.

The region presents the greatest potential in the long term because of “fragmented market participants delivering entry-level telematics offerings”, Cartrack said. Europe increased subscription revenue by 20% to R80m.

SA, the biggest contributor to revenue, increased subscription revenue by 26% to R655m. Calisto said the South African market presented the company with numerous untapped opportunities.

Cartrack’s performance in SA defied the gloomy economic outlook in the country as its customers continued to invest in security technology, he said.

In the past six months, it increased subscribers by 22% to just over 1-million, while subscriber revenue soared 26% to R897m. Total revenue was up 19% to R938m.

Cartrack increased basic earnings per share and headline earnings per share by 28% to 72.3c and 72.2c, respectively. Cash generated from operations was up 70% to R446m. It increased interim dividend by 11% to 20c.

Cartrack shares were up 5.06% to R24.48 on Wednesday, having gained 71.19% since the beginning of 2019.

njobenis@businesslive.co.za

Cartrack on track for seventh year of double-digit growth

The vehicle recovery company passed 1-million subscribers in its six months to end-August, when operating profit rose by a quarter
Companies
13 hours ago

Cartrack: growth company with capital gains potential

Cartrack is not the most liquid of shares on the JSE – but it is a share that probably warrants wider market attention
Companies
1 month ago

Cartrack forecasts strong earnings growth

The stolen-vehicle recovery company says its subscriber base had grown to more than 1-million users
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

MARC HASENFUSS: Cartrack roars ahead of its peers

Opinion / Market Watch

Cartrack shareholders decline buyout offer from CEO

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: Why Cartrack cut its dividend

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.