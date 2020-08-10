Telkom’s BCX launches boutique advisory business
10 August 2020 - 16:01
Telkom’s information technology subsidiary, BCX, is wading into consulting, an industry that is dominated by global firms such as Accenture, in an effort to be a one-stop shop for digital-related services.
This is part of the group’s plan to diversify its revenues and offer more of its own products at higher margins.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now