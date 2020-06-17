COMPANY COMMENT
Can EOH keep the good news coming?
17 June 2020 - 05:01
Stephen van Coller’s plan to turn around EOH’s fortunes may actually be working out better than the market had anticipated. EOH shares are trading at their highest levels since February.
This comes as the company, which has been struggling under a mountain of debt for years, said last week it had paid a third of its debts more than two months ahead of schedule.
