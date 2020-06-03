Companies JSE’s mettle tested as crisis rips through SA The JSE faced mounting challenges even before Covid-19, but stock exchanges are here to stay BL PREMIUM

With some $18-trillion (R304.2-trillion) wiped from world markets in February and March, the enormous losses caused by the Covid-19 pandemic quite rightly occupied the headlines. Behind the scenes, stock exchanges themselves were working frantically to ensure smooth trading amid the chaos.

The JSE is no exception and for the first six weeks all hands were on deck to ensure the performance of the market infrastructure. Now the JSE, which had its fair share of challenges before the coronavirus is firmly focused on cementing its role in a post-pandemic future.