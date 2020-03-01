Business JSE to enlist AI 'spies' in fight against corporate crooks The JSE's artificial intelligence initiative, called Smart Regulation, aims to enable the consolidation of multiple sources of information in the JSE BL PREMIUM

The JSE will invest in artificial intelligence to help it crack down faster on insider trading and transgressions by listed companies.

CEO Leila Fourie said this week the local bourse was "investing heavily in artificial intelligence", with which machines could mimic some human cognitive functions.