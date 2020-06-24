Telkom on track to take No 3 spot in mobile market
The operator’s strategy of moving away from fixed-line services to mobile seems to be bearing fruit
24 June 2020 - 20:05
Telkom’s growth rate in subscribers could see the partially state-owned telecoms operator take over from competitor Cell C as the country’s third-largest mobile provider by the end of the 2021 financial year. ’
Since 2013, after CEO Sipho Maseko joined the company, Telkom has been shifting its business away from the legacy fixed line towards mobile. The strategy seems to be bearing fruit as the company’s mobile unit now accounts for 35% of group revenue from 3% in 2013. The fixed-line business, which accounted for 56% of revenue seven years ago, now contributes 20%.
