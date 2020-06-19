Cell C looks to soften pain of layoffs by reskilling
Changes in technology and shifts in customer behaviour have reduced the need for a number of roles
19 June 2020 - 13:23
UPDATED 21 June 2020 - 16:27
SA’s third-biggest mobile network operator, Cell C, may cut more than a third of its staff in a bid to streamline its operations.
Cell C said that while the company has started a section 189 process, it is also looking at a number of ways to reskill some of the affected employees. Cell C said no final decision has been made on the retrenchments, and the consultation process with affected employees “is meant to obtain input for consideration before a final decision is made”.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now