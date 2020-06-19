Companies / Telecoms & Technology Cell C looks to soften pain of layoffs by reskilling Changes in technology and shifts in customer behaviour have reduced the need for a number of roles BL PREMIUM

SA’s third-biggest mobile network operator, Cell C, may cut more than a third of its staff in a bid to streamline its operations.

Cell C said that while the company has started a section 189 process, it is also looking at a number of ways to reskill some of the affected employees. Cell C said no final decision has been made on the retrenchments, and the consultation process with affected employees “is meant to obtain input for consideration before a final decision is made”.