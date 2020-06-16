Orange considers Africa deals in post-pandemic expansion strategy

Orange SA is looking at acquisitions in Africa as a way to expand more aggressively in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The French wireless carrier is striving for a greater geographic footprint and sees SA and Nigeria as attractive markets, CEO Stephane Richard told Les Echos in an interview published on Monday.

The timeline for any deal would be months rather than years, he said. “In recent years, Orange has mostly done organic growth. We need to be more aggressive,” Richard told the French daily newspaper.

An entry into either of those countries would put Orange up against Johannesburg-based MTN Group, the market leader in Nigeria and second-largest carrier in SA after Vodacom. Richard declined to comment to Les Echos when asked about MTN specifically.

Both companies have expressed an interest in expanding into Ethiopia, which is in the process of opening its telecommunications sector to international operators for the first time.

Orange announced last week it would make some management changes with the aim of becoming more agile. “We need to accelerate and shorten our reaction and decision times so that we can confront with confidence the profound changes brought about by the global epidemic,” Richard said in a June 12 statement.

Orange’s expansion plan “may help boost midterm growth from mobile data and banking, though not without risks,” Erhan Gurses, telecom analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, said in a note.

He described a potential takeover of MTN “unworkable”.

Orange has operations in 18 countries in the Middle East and Africa, according to its website. The region is the company’s fastest growing and accounts for 14% of its quarterly revenue, surpassing Spain.

The Paris-based company was considering an initial public offering of the unit in 2019, Bloomberg reported, though its appetite waned at the start of the year amid poor valuations for such assets. “SA is a more mature and stable market,” Richard said.

“In Nigeria, growth rates are very strong. Even though governance is more complicated there, Orange is used to handling these situations.”

With assistance from Loni Prinsloo

Bloomberg