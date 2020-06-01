Capital Appreciation sees opportunity in reduced use of cash
The group says SA’s trading environment remains challenging, but demand for new technologies is soaring
01 June 2020 - 18:32
Bucking the trend of JSE-listed companies predicting doom and gloom, fintech group Capital Appreciation (Capprec) says it is well positioned to grow its business given the increased uptake of digital payments driven by the Covid-19 crisis.
The group has also declared a dividend where others have held off to preserve cash.
