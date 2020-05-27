The banking industry's response to Covid-19

How fintechs fulfil financial security obligations

Transaction security and data security stay on the agenda of fintech. In the pandemic, online requirements become more urgent, transaction security and data security must be ensured to avoid risk exposure and financial security incidents.

Fintechs should strengthen the review of information released on their platforms and the maintenance of platform security to prevent fraud through internet and telecommunications facilities. Regulators state that a large number of financial services have been processed online during the pandemic. As a result, fintechs need to review more services and face higher pressure.

Apart from protecting customers' personal financial information, fintechs also need to strengthen identification of information released on financial platforms to avoid social panic caused by false information and ensure high financial security.

Meanwhile, consumers, manufacturing industry, SMEs, and private enterprises are under financial pressure due to the pandemic. Fintechs should review and verify platform information more strictly to avoid financial frauds committed by releasing malicious or false information.

Additionally, fintechs should adopt security measures such as access control and encryption to prevent data leakage, loss, and unauthorised use. They should strengthen management of user authentication and access control processes and allow users to access data or systems only after passing authentication. Employees' access to sensitive information and their database operation permission are restricted to prevent financial data from being used by unauthorised users and disturb the social order.

Source: Financial security obligations of fintech companies under the new crown

International Banks: accelerated digital transformation of traditional banks

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has started to build a digital bank since it launched mobile banking in 2012. With the mantra "mobile first, digital everything", it has implemented measures including delivering leading digital experience, deploying ecosystems, innovating digital products, and developing technical organisations and capabilities.

JPMorgan Chase invests close to $10bn in digital transformation each year. About 25% of its 220,000 employees have technical/data background. Its efforts have yielded positive results: In 2017, its total revenue doubled compared with that of 10 years ago, and profit increased threefold. In the second quarter of 2018, the number of active digital users was about 47 million, increasing by 19% from 2015.