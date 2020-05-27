Karl Gernetzky Markets Writer
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Net1 confident over buffer against Covid-19

The group says it has the cash, having recently sold its South Korean payment processor KSNET

27 May 2020 - 08:29
Net1 CEO Herman Kotzé. Picture: THULI DLAMINI
Net1 CEO Herman Kotzé. Picture: THULI DLAMINI

Financial services and technology group Net1 UEPS says its is optimistic about weathering the Covid-19 pandemic, with recent disposals boosting its cash position to a level above its R3.4bn market capitalisation.

The group said it has cash of $209m (R3.6bn) at the end of its third quarter to end-March, but is facing costs related to the pandemic, including being unable to charge some banking fees in SA.

The group announced earlier in January it had agreed to sell South Korean payment processor KSNET for $237m.

Net1, which has its primary listing on the US’s Nasdaq and a secondary listing on the JSE, said it is prohibited from charging certain banking-related fees in SA, estimating it had forgone cash withdrawal fees of about R8.2m in March.

The group expects this to cost it between R18m and R20m per month until it is allowed to charge customers for withdrawing cash from its ATM network.

“We completed a number of corporate disposals over the past few months, which leaves the company in a very strong and liquid position,” said CEO Herman Kotzé.  “We also believe that there will be significant demand for our products once the operating restrictions are lifted,” Kotzé said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Net1 can be reformed, new chair Jabu Mabuza says

Mabuza says challenges can be overcome and the company can play a positive role in financial inclusion
Companies
1 week ago

Net1 applies to put CPS into business rescue

Cash Paymaster Services is also facing a legal challenge from Freedom Under Law, which alleges it understated its profit by at least R800m
Companies
4 weeks ago

Net1 reshuffles board with veteran Jabu Mabuza at the helm

As the company puts subsidiary CPS into business rescue, its CEO says Mabuza is ‘no magic wand’ as it tries to clean up its image
Companies
1 week ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Famous Brands likely to breach debt commitments ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Central Energy Fund in talks to buy Sasol’s ...
Companies / Energy
3.
CEF and Sasol deny talks over petrol stations
Companies / Energy
4.
IDC asks court to put Kalagadi Manganese into ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Stephen Koseff calls for JSE rule change to allow ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Cell C recapitalisation one step closer to completion

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Net1 reshuffles board with veteran Jabu Mabuza at the helm

Companies

Net1 applies to put CPS into business rescue

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.