Datatec reports flat revenues

Technology group Datatec has reported a positive performance for the year ended February 2020, going on to return $60m (R1.05bn) to shareholders through a special dividend and share repurchases.

On Wednesday, Datatec said its group revenue was down 0.7% to $4.30bn compared to $4.33bn in 2019. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) grew for the period to $158.7m from $86.8m previously.

Datatec said Logicalis was the largest profit contributor for the period. The division also had the widest geographical exposure and Datatec intends to continue to develop and grow the unit globally, both organically and through acquisitions.

Locally, Logicalis has made two acquisitions recently. It bought Mars Technologies, a technology services business, and Clarotech, an internet protocol (IP) telephony cloud and managed services business based in Cape Town.

The group’s cash tripled from $69.0m last year to $215.6m from operations.

Earnings per share were at 6.8 US cents for the period, up from 5.5 US cents in the previous year, while headline earnings per share stood at 5.9 US cents, up from the meagre 0.7 US cents in 2019.

Datatec ended the year with a higher net debt of $139.9m compared to $100.8m in 2019, though it was down considerably from the $193.7m in the first half of the financial year.

Jens Montanana, Datatec’s CEO, said in a note to shareholders: “The group delivered strong results in the past year, supported by good operational execution in all divisions in the face of growing global economic uncertainty.

“The group generated significantly improved cash flows, while we returned $60m to shareholders through a special dividend and ongoing share repurchases during the year.”

The company said Westcon International returned to profitability in the period, supported by “excellent costs containment” with cost-reduction targets being met. “Following multiple years of restructuring, as well as system and process changes in Westcon International, no restructuring charges were incurred in the full-year 2020,” said Datatec.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected businesses around the world, but the group, now worth R4.24bn, said trading has remained steady since March, though some delays and supply disruptions were experienced especially in countries with highly restrictive lockdowns.

Initial indications are that Westcon International’s revenues and order intake for the first quarter of the 2021 financial year are similar to the same period in 2019. For Logicalis, order intake for the first quarter is also similar to the corresponding period in 2019, with revenues “slightly lower”.

Montanana said the company was able to adjust and move rapidly to a remote working environment across the group and all divisions in response to the crisis. “We have seen increased demand for technologies and services required to enhance remote working in areas such as security and network access solutions, cloud migration and infrastructure virtualisation, as well as unified communications.”

The group has said it will not issue any forward-looking guidance given the uncertainty around the Covid-19 crisis.

Datatec stock was trading 0.28% lower in lunch time trade on Wednesday, at R21.06 a share.

