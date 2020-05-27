Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Datatec reports flat revenues

The group says, however, it has significantly improved cash flows

27 May 2020 - 13:55 Mudiwa Gavaza
Datatec CEO Jens Montanana. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Datatec CEO Jens Montanana. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Technology group Datatec has reported a positive performance for the year ended February 2020, going on to return $60m (R1.05bn) to shareholders through a special dividend and share repurchases. 

On Wednesday, Datatec said its group revenue was down 0.7% to $4.30bn compared to $4.33bn in 2019. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) grew for the period to $158.7m from $86.8m previously. 

Datatec said Logicalis was the largest profit contributor for the period. The division also had the widest geographical exposure and Datatec intends to continue to develop and grow the unit globally, both organically and through acquisitions.

Locally, Logicalis has made two acquisitions recently. It bought Mars Technologies, a technology services business, and Clarotech, an internet protocol (IP) telephony cloud and managed services business based in Cape Town.

The group’s cash tripled from $69.0m last year to $215.6m from operations. 

Earnings per share were at 6.8 US cents for the period, up from 5.5 US cents in the previous year, while headline earnings per share stood at 5.9 US cents, up from the meagre 0.7 US cents in 2019. 

Datatec ended the year with a higher net debt of $139.9m compared to $100.8m in 2019, though it was down considerably from the $193.7m in the first half of the financial year. 

Jens Montanana, Datatec’s CEO, said in a note to shareholders: “The group delivered strong results in the past year, supported by good operational execution in all divisions in the face of growing global economic uncertainty.

“The group generated significantly improved cash flows, while we returned $60m to shareholders through a special dividend and ongoing share repurchases during the year.” 

The company said Westcon International returned to profitability in the period, supported by “excellent costs containment” with cost-reduction targets being met. “Following multiple years of restructuring, as well as system and process changes in Westcon International, no restructuring charges were incurred in the full-year 2020,” said Datatec.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected businesses around the world, but the group, now worth R4.24bn, said trading has remained steady since March, though some delays and supply disruptions were experienced especially in countries with highly restrictive lockdowns.

Initial indications are that Westcon International’s revenues and order intake for the first quarter of the 2021 financial year are similar to the same period in 2019. For Logicalis, order intake for the first quarter is also similar to the corresponding period in 2019, with revenues “slightly lower”.

Montanana said the company was able to adjust and move rapidly to a remote working environment across the group and all divisions in response to the crisis. “We have seen increased demand for technologies and services required to enhance remote working in areas such as security and network access solutions, cloud migration and infrastructure virtualisation, as well as unified communications.” 

The group has said it will not issue any forward-looking guidance given the uncertainty around the Covid-19 crisis. 

Datatec stock was trading 0.28% lower in lunch time trade on Wednesday, at R21.06 a share. 

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

Covid-19 cost Netcare R143m in lost revenue in March

A plunge in hospital admissions weighed on income, the private hospital group says
Companies
2 days ago

Alexander Forbes writes down businesses by R1.2bn due to Covid-19

The group says it has conducted a risk assessment of the pandemic, including various scenarios that would hit profit and revenue
Companies
2 hours ago

Nedbank targets e-commerce revenue with new app

The bank is looking at ways of securing deposits and selling loans to consumers
Companies
2 days ago

enX warns of profit fall due to Covid-19

The group expects full-year profit to decline as the pandemic deals a further blow to SA’s ailing economy
Companies
3 hours ago

Pepkor expects to hold on to full-year dividend

The group says Covid-19 has added more pressure on consumers already hit by load shedding and low economic growth
Companies
5 hours ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Famous Brands likely to breach debt commitments ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Central Energy Fund in talks to buy Sasol’s ...
Companies / Energy
3.
IDC asks court to put Kalagadi Manganese into ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Stephen Koseff calls for JSE rule change to allow ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
CEF and Sasol deny talks over petrol stations
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Datatec shares rise as demand for remote access computing soars

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Hot stocks 2020: is this the year of the big recovery?

Features / Cover Story

Investors need a binding say on executive pay, say Old Mutual and Just Share

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.