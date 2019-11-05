Companies / Financial Services Investors need a binding say on executive pay, say Old Mutual and Just Share BL PREMIUM

Old Mutual and shareholder activist Just Share say the vote by shareholders on executive remuneration should be binding to help narrow the income gap in SA and reduce inequity.

Speaking at the impact investing forum on Tuesday, Old Mutual’s head of responsible investing, Jon Duncan, said it was “ludicrous” that shareholders’ vote on pay policies was non-binding in SA, and challenged asset managers to collectively change this.