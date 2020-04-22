PODCAST | New app could help in phasing out of SA’s lockdown

In a public health crisis, privacy is put to the test. User data about who has obtained immunity, who has contracted the virus, and who was in contact with the person, is extremely valuable. Collecting and analysing this data is crucial for effective policymaking, which aims to contain the virus and jumpstart our economy, Georg says.

“We started Covi-ID to show that these important public health objectives can be achieved without sacrificing privacy.”

Though there are many privacy concerns, he is confident that their system is built in a such a way as to give freedom as opposed to repression as seen in some parts of the world.

So far, Georg says Covi-ID has raised about R2m so far in funding so that they can launch their service to the public. Over time, they will be looking to raise more funding to scale the platform.

The goal is to have all South Africans using the platform as it could form the basis of a national digital identity footprint, beyond the Covid-19 crisis, says Georg. Ultimately, this is something that the team thinks could be used by all African countries to digitise the traditional identity document.

The discussion also touches on the business model for the platform, how the idea came about, how similar techniques have been used in other parts of the world, what makes Covi-ID different, the team behind it and vision for the future.

Test the first phase of the platform here.

