Gauteng, Western Cape and KZN could stay under lockdown for longer

Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, which contribute about 65% to SA's economy, could remain under a strict lockdown even after the government relaxes conditions for the rest of the country, co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said on Tuesday.

SA is under a five-week lockdown, which is due to be lifted at the end of April, as the government battles to contain the spread of the highly contagious and potentially deadly coronavirus.

In an online briefing to MPs, Dlamini-Zuma said the lockdown would be lifted in stages and those areas worst affected were likely to remain under strict movement control for the foreseeable future. That will all depend on the infection numbers.

“There may be differentiated lockdowns in places.”

She said it may remain stringent where infections are high such as Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

“Even if it comes to an end [the lockdown], it won’t end instantly. Big gatherings will not happen any time soon,” the minister said.

The lockdown has brought economic activity to a grinding halt and the government is now under pressure to at least partially open the economy to avert permanent company closures and mass job losses.

Dlamini-Zuma said blaming the lockdown for the economic crisis was not entirely accurate as the pandemic itself would depress the economy even more “if we do not do anything about”.

“Remember that Covid-19 found SA’s economy already depressed,” she said

The government has also been heavily criticised for some of the lockdown regulations, particularly on the sale of cooked hot food, alcohol and cigarettes with many critics viewing them as unreasonable and unnecessarily draconian.

But Dlamini-Zuma defended the controversial lockdown rules, saying relaxing them would undermine efforts to curb the spread of the disease.