R1.5bn restructuring process underway at Telkom

Shares in fixed line operator Telkom dropped 16% on Friday after the company said job cuts will cost R1.5bn, which will have a negative impact on its full-year earnings.

The group has started the first phase of its retrenchment process that will result in a total of 3,000 jobs being lost.

In afternoon trade the share price was down to R3.78 to R19.61, its lowest level since November 2013.

In a market update, the company led by CEO Sipho Maseko said the restructuring is a result of the technological shift to fibre and LTE as new sources of revenue, “notwithstanding lower margins”. This has been “compounded by a rapid decline in our traditional high-margin, fixed-voice business, in line with global trends”.

Telkom said it will use its cash reserves to pay for the cost of the restructuring and to prevent increasing its debt, which stood at R11.8bn as of September 2019.

Rapid changes in technology remain a key challenge for Telkom. It has made the necessary investments in new technologies and revenue streams, particularly in the fast-growing mobile business, but this has taken its toll on profitability, it said in January.

Furthermore, it said it has been competing in a mobile market in which the two largest players, Vodacom and MTN, have virtual control over voice and data prices.

Telkom said growth in its new revenue streams has not been enough to offset the negative effect on its earnings, adding that earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) “continues to be under pressure”.

Telkom’s mobile business, which has 11.5-million customers, has sustained its growth into the second-half of the current financial year and continued to drive the overall revenue growth for the group, offsetting the negative effect of the fixed-voice revenue.

Telkom’s fixed-voice revenue contribution has declined from 56% in the 2013 financial year to 22% in 2019, it said. “We have since seen an accelerated decline in fixed-voice revenue in the second-half of the financial year relative to the first.”

gavazam@businesslive.co.za