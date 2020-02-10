Telkom wants watchdog to probe Vodacom-Liquid Telecom deal
Fixed-line operator says partnership will hand leading mobile-phone group an unfair advantage
10 February 2020 - 18:17
Telkom has called on the competition watchdog to investigate the Vodacom-Liquid Telecom deal, saying the partnership will give SA’s biggest mobile phone group an unfair advantage and cement its dominant position in the industry.
Vodacom teamed up with Liquid Telecom that essentially gives the company access to a coveted band of spectrum — radio frequency that allows mobile phone operators to send voice and data over the airwaves — to beat rivals to the launch of the ultra-fast 5G services later this year.
