Companies / Telecoms & Technology Telkom wants watchdog to probe Vodacom-Liquid Telecom deal Fixed-line operator says partnership will hand leading mobile-phone group an unfair advantage BL PREMIUM

Telkom has called on the competition watchdog to investigate the Vodacom-Liquid Telecom deal, saying the partnership will give SA’s biggest mobile phone group an unfair advantage and cement its dominant position in the industry.

Vodacom teamed up with Liquid Telecom that essentially gives the company access to a coveted band of spectrum — radio frequency that allows mobile phone operators to send voice and data over the airwaves — to beat rivals to the launch of the ultra-fast 5G services later this year.