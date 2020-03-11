MTN’s Rob Shuter to step down as CEO in March 2021

With a full year left on his contract, Shuter said the announcement was made early to allow MTN's board time to find a successor and ensure a seamless handover.

“The CEO and the board have put together a strong leadership team below him [Shuter] and I can count up to five other executives who are in a strong position to take over the group CEO position," said Peter Takaendesa, a portfolio manager at Mergence Investment Managers.

He pointed to Mupita as one such example, together with a number of MTN country CEO's who are “running those businesses on the ground with solid industry experience.”

An appointment of an insider would hand MTN a CEO who would have been part of the group's strategic thinking, which includes pursuing growth in financial services, music streaming and mobile gaming to counter falling margin in basic telecoms services.

MTN, which reported an almost 40% rise in annual earnings, is also in the middle of selling non-core assets having raised R14bn in the last, with plans to sell off another R25bn in the next five years.

“The group has implemented a solid turnaround strategy that will see him leave the group in a stronger operational position in 2021,” said Takaendesa.

Shares in MTN have dropped around 45% since Shuter took over in 2017, reflecting a series of clashes with regulators in Nigeria, one of the company's biggest money spinners.

In the last financial year, MTN reported an almost 40% jump to 468c in headline earnings per share, the widely watched measure of performance that strips out certain one-off, non-trading items.

But that bottom line figure is still half the level MTN reported in 2015, the year before it agreed to pay a reduced $1.7bn fine in Nigeria for failing to disconnect unregistered SIM card users.