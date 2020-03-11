Small, black-owned entities first in line in spectrum licence war

The government is pushing to finalise the licensing of high-demand spectrum, a move that is crucial for reducing communication costs.

Parliament heard on Wednesday that the department of communications has issued telecommunications regulator, Icasa, with an order to issue licences for spectrum in a manner that prioritises small, black-owned entities.

The licensing of high-demand spectrum will be finalised via auction before the end of 2020. The high cost to communicate in SA has largely been blamed on a lack of competition and the “spectrum crunch”. Spectrum refers to the radio signals set aside to carry data, including for smartphones, TV and GPS systems.

This is a limited resource, largely controlled by the government.

The release of additional spectrum will be important in terms of diversifying and boosting competition in the telecoms sector, and reducing the cost of data.

Briefing parliament’s select committee on public enterprises and communication on Wednesday, department officials said SA has more than 400 electronic communications network service licensees — but cannot access spectrum, due to its scarcity.