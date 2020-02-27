MTN’s Ghana business lifts dividend as subscriber numbers jump

MTN’s business in Ghana, which listed in Accra in 2018, increased its dividend by a fifth in its year to end-December, reporting rising subscribers and data revenue as consumers in the West African country switch to smartphones.

Subscribers increased by 12.3% to 22.6-million, the group said, with data revenue growing 32.5%, with the company rolling 280 2G, 557 3G, 900 4G and 100 rural telephony sites during the period.

The group raised its total dividend to six pesewas per share.

Correction: 27 February 2020

An earlier version of this article referred to the roll-out of 280 telephony sites, whereas this figure is 100.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za