MTN’s Ghana business lifts dividend as subscriber numbers jump
The company reported a 12.3% increase in subscribers in its year to end-December, with service revenue rising 22.8%
27 February 2020 - 09:29
UPDATED 27 February 2020 - 11:01
MTN’s business in Ghana, which listed in Accra in 2018, increased its dividend by a fifth in its year to end-December, reporting rising subscribers and data revenue as consumers in the West African country switch to smartphones.
Subscribers increased by 12.3% to 22.6-million, the group said, with data revenue growing 32.5%, with the company rolling 280 2G, 557 3G, 900 4G and 100 rural telephony sites during the period.
The group raised its total dividend to six pesewas per share.
Correction: 27 February 2020
An earlier version of this article referred to the roll-out of 280 telephony sites, whereas this figure is 100.