Adapt IT’s debt-busting strategy helps value jump 14%

Shares in technology company Adapt IT rallied as much as 23% on Wednesday after the company said it was working to reduce its debt and would not have a rights issues.

Following its financial results for the six months to end-December, released last week, the company said on Wednesday it would “prioritise reduction of net interest-bearing debt back to the targeted level of 50% of equity, and as a consequence is suspending all acquisitions until such time”.

On the back of the news, the company’s stock rose 23% in trading, before paring those gains to close 14.7% higher at R1.95, giving it a market capitalisation of R297.4m.

Like other local technology players, Adapt IT, led by CEO Sbu Shabalala, has fallen on hard times.

Since the start of the year, Adapt IT has lost 47% of its value on the JSE. The share price once traded at R15.30.

Given the movement in Adapt IT’s share price, Nitrogen Fund Managers director Rowan Williams said it indicated that the market was expecting the company to have a rights issue that would have diluted the shares. The announcement has taken away that uncertainty.

He said the company’s share price weakness in recent times was down mainly to its strained cash position, as well as the high debt levels.

The announcement on Wednesday gave the market some clarity around the company’s plan to tackle these issues, he concluded.

Last week, Adapt IT reported its profit fell by more than a third in its half-year to end-December as SA’s weak economy and project delays took their toll.

Headline earnings per share fell 35% to 15.93c, partially due to accounting changes, though the company reported on Monday that some of its projects are taking longer than expected to complete.

Revenue increased 10% to R721m, with the company benefiting from acquisitions, including of Melbourne-based Wisenet Group, which provides education software.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za