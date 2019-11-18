Largest shareholders in Telkom and Cell C in the dark over potential tie-up
18 November 2019 - 05:05
The largest shareholders in Telkom and Cell C say they are in the dark about the details of the proposed tie-up between the two telecommunications companies.
The government, which owns about 40% of the country’s biggest fixed-line operator, said at the weekend it has not been formally apprised of the deal, after a similar announcement by Blue Label on Friday.
