Largest shareholders in Telkom and Cell C in the dark over potential tie-up

The largest shareholders in Telkom and Cell C say they are in the dark about the details of the proposed tie-up between the two telecommunications companies.

The government, which owns about 40% of the country’s biggest fixed-line operator, said at the weekend it has not been formally apprised of the deal, after a similar announcement by Blue Label on Friday.